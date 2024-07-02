Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $23.02

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 1,694.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 1,694.1% higher against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0004115 USD and is up 1,693.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

