Semafo (TSE:SMF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.84. Semafo shares last traded at C$4.77, with a volume of 940,641 shares.
Semafo Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 34.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.77.
Semafo Company Profile
SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Semafo
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Semafo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semafo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.