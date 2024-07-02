Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.81

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 32723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakout Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,347,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 105,073 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,189,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 215,324 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 888.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 307,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 276,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

