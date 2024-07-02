SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Down 12.5% in June

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SharpLink Gaming Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SBET opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. SharpLink Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

