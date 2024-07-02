Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Short Interest Up 21.1% in June

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,532,200 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 21,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,667,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 49.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,973,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,018,000 after purchasing an additional 974,058 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,524,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 152,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 25,365 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Citigroup cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.76. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $90.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. Analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Stories

