Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Shares Down 11.5%

Shares of Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) were down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.71). Approximately 273,321 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 83,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($1.93).
Shoe Zone Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 176.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 214.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.81. The company has a market cap of £60.01 million, a P/E ratio of 508.33 and a beta of 1.23.
Shoe Zone Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Shoe Zone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.
Shoe Zone Company Profile
Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.
