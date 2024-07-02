Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $222.50

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.50 ($2.81) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.83). Shore Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.81), with a volume of 3,258 shares trading hands.
Shore Capital Group Stock Up 43.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 222.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 222.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.00 million and a PE ratio of 21.60.
About Shore Capital Group
Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shore Capital Group
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Shore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.