Short Interest in Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Drops By 19.3%

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Better Home & Finance Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BETR traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,560. Better Home & Finance has a 12-month low of 0.30 and a 12-month high of 62.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.50.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 22.25 million for the quarter.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

