Short Interest in Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Increases By 24.7%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,647,200 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 1,321,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,472.0 days.
Brembo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BRBOF opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. Brembo has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $13.05.
About Brembo
