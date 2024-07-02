Short Interest in Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Increases By 24.7%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,647,200 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 1,321,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,472.0 days.

Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BRBOF opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. Brembo has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

About Brembo

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

