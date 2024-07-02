Short Interest in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Expands By 25.9%

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 703,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BRSP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. 25,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. BrightSpire Capital has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.89%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,353,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,353,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,449,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,561,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 59,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,490,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth $6,726,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRSP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Featured Articles

