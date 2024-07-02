Short Interest in Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Expands By 16.3%

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Get Cembra Money Bank alerts:

Cembra Money Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMBNF opened at C$66.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.00. Cembra Money Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$70.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.00.

About Cembra Money Bank

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cembra Money Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cembra Money Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.