Short Interest in Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Drops By 5.1%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,800 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days.

Chorus Aviation Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CHRRF stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

