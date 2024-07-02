Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Decreases By 11.8%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Clarkson Stock Performance

Clarkson stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. Clarkson has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $55.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.98.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

