Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Decreases By 11.8%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Clarkson Stock Performance
Clarkson stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. Clarkson has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $55.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.98.
About Clarkson
