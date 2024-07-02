Short Interest in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Increases By 27.2%

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,800 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 216,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FirstService by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,381,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,363,000 after purchasing an additional 76,503 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FirstService by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,744,000 after purchasing an additional 53,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in FirstService by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 520,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSV opened at $152.13 on Tuesday. FirstService has a 52-week low of $134.77 and a 52-week high of $171.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSV. Scotiabank began coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

