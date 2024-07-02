Short Interest in Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Grows By 9.3%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the May 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global Helium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HECOF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Global Helium has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

About Global Helium

Global Helium Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Canada and United States. The company's flagship project comprises 35 helium exploration permits located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. It also focuses on the acquisition of helium properties in Alberta and Montana.

