Short Interest in Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Grows By 9.3%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the May 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Global Helium Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HECOF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Global Helium has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.20.
About Global Helium
