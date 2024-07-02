Short Interest in Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE) Increases By 19.2%

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QYLE opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.60.
Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%.
Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Company Profile
The Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (QYLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 ESG BuyWrite index. The fund is passively managed to provide exposure to companies in the Nasdaq 100 Index that have been screened for positive ESG characteristics and is combined with a covered call option strategy.
