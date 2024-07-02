Short Interest in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Increases By 27.4%

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,800 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 362,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $867.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.23. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $174.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.72 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

Several analysts have commented on GDEN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 600,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,108,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,588,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,521,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

