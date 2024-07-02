Short Interest in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Increases By 27.4%

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,800 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 362,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Golden Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $867.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.23. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $174.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.72 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on GDEN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Golden Entertainment
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 600,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,108,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,588,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,521,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.
Golden Entertainment Company Profile
Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.
Read More
