Short Interest in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Decreases By 19.5%

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 5,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 957,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $51,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hess Midstream by 36.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,528 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,431,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,550,000 after buying an additional 72,548 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,167,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after buying an additional 887,859 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 33.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,109,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,331,000 after buying an additional 773,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Hess Midstream by 33.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,390,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after acquiring an additional 597,750 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HESM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 62,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.6516 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.10%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

