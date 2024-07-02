Short Interest in IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Expands By 9.3%

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,100 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the May 31st total of 506,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.4 days.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

IGM Financial stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $31.56.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.