Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Expands By 25.6%

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,786,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 6,201,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77,860.0 days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JDDSF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $1.93.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

