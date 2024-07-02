Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Expands By 25.6%

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,786,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 6,201,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77,860.0 days.
JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JDDSF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $1.93.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
