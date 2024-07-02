Short Interest in Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Expands By 26.6%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,069,900 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 3,215,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mapfre Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MPFRF remained flat at $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. Mapfre has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $2.51.

Mapfre Company Profile

Mapfre, SA engages in insurance, finance, securities, investment, and services business worldwide. The company offers life and non-life; health; accident; property and casualty protection comprising automobile and homeowner insurance, personal third-party liability and asset insurance, etc.; savings and investment; retirement; burial; travel; and leisure insurance solutions.

