Short Interest in Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Increases By 20.7%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,700 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS NOPMF traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.13. 4,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,653. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neo Performance Materials
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Mining Stocks to Watch as Silver Prices Reach 12-Year High
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Guidewire Software Stock Up 150%: Rally Is Just Starting
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Steel Dynamics Stock is Up 9.6% While Its Peers Are Rusting
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.