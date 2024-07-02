Short Interest in OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Increases By 21.9%

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,781,500 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 3,103,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.6 days.

Shares of OCANF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. 5,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.54.

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

