Short Interest in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Decreases By 13.0%

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at $737,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 174.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,015.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PPBI

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.