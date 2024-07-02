Short Interest in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP) Expands By 20.0%

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGCP opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

