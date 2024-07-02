Short Interest in Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Grows By 27.1%

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

RKWBF stock opened at $360.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $353.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.24. Rockwool A/S has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00.

Rockwool A/S produces and sells stone wool insulation products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; acoustic solutions for ceilings and walls under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, soffits, roof detailing, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; and rootzone management solutions for controlled environment agriculture under the Grodan brand name.

