Short Interest in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Rises By 19.8%

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Safe & Green Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of SGBX stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Safe & Green has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46.

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($4.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative net margin of 233.49% and a negative return on equity of 4,127.08%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

