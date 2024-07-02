Short Interest in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expands By 28.5%

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 56.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 43.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKX opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

