Short Interest in Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) Drops By 16.9%

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Talphera stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.34. Talphera has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00.

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talphera will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Talphera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Talphera in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

