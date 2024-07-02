Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Rises By 26.5%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Teleperformance Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $88.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.45.

Teleperformance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $2.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.69. Teleperformance’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.