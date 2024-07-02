Short Interest in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Declines By 16.1%

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the May 31st total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

TACT opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 million, a PE ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TACT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Further Reading

