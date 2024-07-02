Short Interest in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Declines By 16.0%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

UBFO opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $125.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.59. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at United Security Bancshares

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Jagroop Gill bought 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,936.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,071,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,737. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $197,794. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

