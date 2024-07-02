Short Interest in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Grows By 22.8%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,600 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 227,600 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

VOXX International Stock Down 13.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. The company has a market cap of $61.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.11. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in VOXX International by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 902.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,742,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,750 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

