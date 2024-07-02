Short Interest in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expands By 25.8%

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

View Our Latest Report on GWW

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $5.11 on Tuesday, reaching $901.30. 33,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,225. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $927.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $926.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.