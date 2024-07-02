Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Acquires 205 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,938,647,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8,681.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $302,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,563 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,646,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $600,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,259 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,443,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,673,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,748 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.3 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.74. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.