SingularityNET (AGIX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $740.47 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00000982 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $740.47 million and approximately $16.25 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012908 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009516 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,198.12 or 0.99947907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012597 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00076931 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,393,660 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 1,244,389,322.4207056 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.61250604 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $16,849,404.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

