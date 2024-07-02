SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLG. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised SL Green Realty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.62.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $54.99 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -36.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

