Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.13

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $1.08. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 2,116 shares changing hands.

Socket Mobile Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

