SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14,136.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,317,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,624 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 74,621 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 904,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42,419 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,371,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,931,000 after acquiring an additional 584,335 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 402,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

SOFI stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.