Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SKHHY opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94.
About Sonic Healthcare
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sonic Healthcare
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.