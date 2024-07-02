Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SWN. Scotiabank downgraded Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.78 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 12,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 88,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

