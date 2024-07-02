Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,917,838 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,480,568 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.08% of Southwestern Energy worth $90,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,352,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,330,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,108 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $7,506,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,238,542 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 843,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. 1,748,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,769,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWN

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.