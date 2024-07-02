Sovryn (SOV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $123,030.51

Sovryn (SOV) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Sovryn token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $123,030.51 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sovryn has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sovryn

Sovryn’s genesis date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app.

Sovryn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 62,043,149.02016523 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.67697518 USD and is up 3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $164,625.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

