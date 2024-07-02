S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $486.00 at Oppenheimer

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $482.00 to $486.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $468.33.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
