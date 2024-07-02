SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,359 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QEFA. KWB Wealth grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 153,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 42,724 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $950.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.45. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $78.20.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.