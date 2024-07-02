SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,252,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

XHB opened at $98.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.66. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $111.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.