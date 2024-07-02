Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Given New $34.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.89.

NYSE SPR opened at $33.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,128,000 after buying an additional 109,632 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,274.6% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,714,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,066,000 after buying an additional 4,371,874 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,423,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,538,000 after buying an additional 296,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,401,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,038,000 after buying an additional 209,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,965,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after buying an additional 554,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

