Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 78,609 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,271,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 452.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

SPOT stock opened at $314.00 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $129.23 and a one year high of $331.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of -468.66 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.48.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

