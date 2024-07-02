Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $3,864,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,110.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,985 in the last ninety days. 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 514,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Articles

