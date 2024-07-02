SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Short Interest Update

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David M. Orbach acquired 20,000 shares of SR Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SR Bancorp news, insider David M. Orbach bought 20,000 shares of SR Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William P. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,960 shares of company stock valued at $265,973 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SR Bancorp stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of SR Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

SR Bancorp stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. SR Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

